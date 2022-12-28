Body Found Near Former Rt. 1 Car Dealership On Christmas Night: Police

The discovery of human remains near a former Route 1 car dealership on Christmas night has launched an investigation across county lines, authorities said.

The remains were found near the shoulder of 3466 Route 1 North in West Windsor shortly before 5:25 p.m., according to police.

They were described as those of an unknown white female, possibly in her 40s.

The woman’s cause and manner of death were pending investigation by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Her identity was being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is being led by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force and the WWPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org in addition Det. Abade at (609) 799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or send an email to Abade@WestWindsorPolice.com.

