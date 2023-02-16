Basketball Tournament Stabbing Leaves Man Dead In Trenton

A 22-year-old man was stabbed dead during a high school basketball tournament in Trenton on Thursday night, Feb. 16, authorities said.

Khalil Glanton was found having suffered multiple stab wounds inside the CURE Arena on Hamilton Avenue around 8:30 p.m., The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said in a release.

He was pronounced deceased at Capital Health Regional Medical Center just after 9 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

