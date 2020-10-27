Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Bank Robbery Reported In Mercer County

Jon Craig
Chase bank on Route 1 in Lawrence Township
Chase bank on Route 1 in Lawrence Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities were responding to a report of a bank robbery on Route 1 in Mercer County.

There is a Chase bank at 3373 Route 1 in Lawrence Township where police were called late Tuesday morning.

A man wearing a blue skull cap reportedly fled in a blue car, possibly a Honda, according to initial reports.

More than $12,000 was stolen, according to an unconfirmed report at 12:30 p.m. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

