Bank Robbery Reported In Mercer County

Authorities were responding to a report of a bank robbery on Route 1 in Mercer County.

There is a Chase bank at 3373 Route 1 in Lawrence Township where police were called late Tuesday morning.

A man wearing a blue skull cap reportedly fled in a blue car, possibly a Honda, according to initial reports.

More than $12,000 was stolen, according to an unconfirmed report at 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story.

