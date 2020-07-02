Authorities Probe 16th Fatal Trenton Shooting This Year That Killed Man, 24

One person was still at large following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Trenton, authorities said.

The Wednesday killing of Covvie Scott, of Ewing, is the 16th fatal shooting in the state's capital city this year, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.

That's twice as many fatal shootings as there were in the first six months of 2019, a spokeswoman for the county prosecutor said.

Authorities responded to the 100 block of North Heritage Avenue around 10:15 p.m., when the incident came in over the Shot Spotter, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Around the same time, a shooting victim later identified as Scott was brought to an area hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, the prosecutor said.

A motor vehicle accident at West State and Calhoun streets that occurred around the same time is believed to be related to the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information about the crash or shooting is urged to call 609-989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Casey DeBlasio, spokeswoman for the county Prosecutor's Office, said there were seven fatal shootings in the first half of 2019, and an eighth shooting by police that was ruled a suicide/homicide.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.