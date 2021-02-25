Authorities ID Fatal Trenton Headshot Victim, 60

Authorities have identified a 60-year-old Trenton man who died of a fatal headshot wound earlier Thursday.

The apparent homicide was reported at 10 a.m. at 507 Home Ave., making it the second fatal shooting in the capital city this week.

An earlier, unconfirmed report said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office identified the victim as Lovelle Laramore.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force is investigating, she said.

On Tuesday night, two people were shot outside a Sunoco gas station on Sanhican Driver in Trenton. One of those shooting victims, a 25-year-old man from West Windsor, died as reported here.

