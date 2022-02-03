Authorities ID 19-Year-Old Victim Killed In Trenton Double-Shooting

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man killed in a Trenton double-shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Shimon Nesmith Jr. was found with several gunshot wounds as officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation with 11 rounds fired on the 1100 block of New Willow Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

A vehicle was also found with multiple bullet holes and heavy damage after crashing into the side of 931 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the Life in the Word Outreach Ministry, about a block away, authorities said.

Nesmith, of Trenton, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman found with a gunshot wound to the face was taken via private vehicle to a hospital and remained in serious but stable condition, Onofri said.

The investigation was ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

