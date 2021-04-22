At Least 2 Dead, Watermelons Strewn Across Turnpike In Robbinsville Crash

At least two people died in a crash that left watermelons strewn across the NJ Turnpike around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, according to initial reports.

A truck carrying watermelons crashed at mile marker 60.3 on the inner roadway, New Jersey Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Traffic was being diverted to the outer roadway and the fatal accident unit was requested to the scene, Curry said.

Crash on New Jersey Turnpike Inner Roadway northbound North of Interchange 7A - I-195 (Robbinsville) All lanes and right shoulder closed https://t.co/MkThWNVlb0 — 511NJ I295 (@511nji295) April 23, 2021

Traffic at the scene. 511nj.org

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.