At Least 2 Dead, Watermelons Strewn Across Turnpike In Robbinsville Crash

At least two people died in a crash that left watermelons strewn across the NJ Turnpike around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night, according to initial reports.
A truck carrying watermelons crashed at mile marker 60.3 on the inner roadway, New Jersey Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Traffic was being diverted to the outer roadway and the fatal accident unit was requested to the scene, Curry said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
