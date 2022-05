Police have issued an alert for a missing man from Trenton.

Lester Rhynes, 62, was last seen near Stockton Street on Tuesday, May 3, Trenton Police said Wednesday.

Rhynes was wearing a black and gray shirt with black jeans and a black beanie hat at the time of his disappearance, according to police.

Anyone with information about Rhynes’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

