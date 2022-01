An alert has been issued for a missing Mercer County man.

Jorge Luis Nato-Ramirez, pictured above, was reported missing out of Princeton around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Princeton Police said.

It was not immediately clear when or where Nato-Ramirez was last seen.

Anyone with information about Nato-Ramirez’s whereabouts is urged to call the Princeton Police Department at (609) 921-2100.

