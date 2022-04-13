Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

Police have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from South Jersey.

Leila Mendoza — who also goes by the name of Sage Mendoza — was last seen near Gropp Avenue and Englewood Boulevard around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, the Hamilton Police Division said.

Mendoza stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

She was seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Matt Donovan at (609) 689-5824 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

