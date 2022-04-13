Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Leila Mendoza — who also goes by the name of Sage Mendoza — was last seen near Gropp Avenue and Englewood Boulevard around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, the Hamilton Police Division said.
Leila Mendoza — who also goes by the name of Sage Mendoza — was last seen near Gropp Avenue and Englewood Boulevard around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, the Hamilton Police Division said. Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook

Police have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old girl from South Jersey.

Leila Mendoza — who also goes by the name of Sage Mendoza — was last seen near Gropp Avenue and Englewood Boulevard around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, the Hamilton Police Division said.

Mendoza stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

She was seen wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Matt Donovan at (609) 689-5824 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.