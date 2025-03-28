9-Year-Old Girl Killed In ‘Horrific’ Trenton Shooting; Mayor Urges Witnesses To Step Forward

A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in a Trenton courtyard over the weekend, and the mayor is urging witnesses to step forward.

Officers responding to a fistfight report and ShotSpotter alert confirmed the deadly shooting at the Kingsbury Square courtyard near Cooper Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, according to a release from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

Private security officers were on the premises during the shooting, the release said.

"This horrific incident has taken the life of a child,” Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement. “There were many eyewitnesses to the shooting who can help hold this individual accountable.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the tipline at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

“Please, we must step up together,” Mayor Gusciora said. “I’m grieving for the family and friends whose hearts are absolutely broken on this morning.”

“I know investigators are doing everything they can to bring about justice. But they need help from our residents."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.