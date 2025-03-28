Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

9-Year-Old Girl Killed In ‘Horrific’ Trenton Shooting; Mayor Urges Witnesses To Step Forward

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A 9-year-old girl was shot and killed in a Trenton courtyard over the weekend, and the mayor is urging witnesses to step forward.

Officers responding to a fistfight report and ShotSpotter alert confirmed the deadly shooting at the Kingsbury Square courtyard near Cooper Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, according to a release from the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

Private security officers were on the premises during the shooting, the release said.

"This horrific incident has taken the life of a child,” Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement. “There were many eyewitnesses to the shooting who can help hold this individual accountable.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the tipline at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

“Please, we must step up together,” Mayor Gusciora said. “I’m grieving for the family and friends whose hearts are absolutely broken on this morning.”

“I know investigators are doing everything they can to bring about justice. But they need help from our residents."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.