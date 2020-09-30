4-Year-Old Girl Shot On Trenton Street

A 4-year-old girl was shot while standing next to her mother on a quiet tree-lined street in Trenton, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Spring Street about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Trenton police said.

The girl was struck in the hand, suffering a non-life threatening injury, police said.

No one was arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story.

