4 Men Charged In 2018 Killing Of 19-Year-Old Trenton Man

Four men have been charged in a double shooting in Trenton that injured a 16-year-old boy and killed 19-year-old Kuyler Fowler, authorities said.

Breon Phelps, Isaac Fisher, Justin Malkin and the fourth 19-year-old man, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, were all incarcerated on unrelated charges, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Trenton police responded to the 900 block of East State Street just after 12:30 a.m., where they found an Audi parked on the street with more than 200 bullet strikes, Onofri said.

Fowler was inside of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

A 16-year-old black male, who was struck in the leg, was found at the hospital, Onofri said. He was treated and released.

Phelps, 21, of Trenton, Fisher, 21, of Trenton, Malkin, 21, of Hamilton and the fourth unnamed suspect, of Willingboro, were charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor’s office will file a motion seeking to have the 19-year-old suspect tried as an adult.

