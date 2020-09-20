Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
4 Hospitalized In Serious Hamilton U-Turn Crash

Cecilia Levine
Capital Health EMS
Capital Health EMS Photo Credit: Capital Health Facebook

A pair of drivers and their passengers were hospitalized in a Hamilton crash early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Kavin A. Barreto, 22, of Trenton, was heading east on Cedar Lane in a 2016 BMW when he struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Byron Encalada-Andrae, 24, of Maryland, who was making a U-turn onto Woolsey Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, local police said.

All four victims were taken to Capital Health at Fuld for unknown injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by local police.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

