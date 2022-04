Seen her? Police have issued an alert for a woman from Trenton who has been missing for a week.

Jennifer Sikorski, 36, was last seen near the North Trenton area around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 18, Trenton Police said.

She is known to make frequent trips to the New York Avenue area, according to police.

Anyone with information about Sikorski’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Trenton Police tip line at 609-989-4000.

