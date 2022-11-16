Contact Us
3,350 Heroin Decks Nabbed, 2 Arrested In Major Trenton Bust: Police

Valerie Musson
Amaury Paulino and Yamil V. Santiago
Amaury Paulino and Yamil V. Santiago Photo Credit: Trenton Police Department via Facebook

More than 3,300 decks of heroin were recovered and two suspects were hit with a slew of charges in a major drug bust in Trenton, authorities announced.

Trenton VCU detectives were patroling the area of Kent Street and Chestnut Avenue (Columbus Park) onas a response to several complains regarding heroin sales, Police said in a Wednesday release.

During the patrol, Amaury Paulino, 31, was seen selling a controlled substance to Yamil V. Santiago, 41, detectives said.

A follow-up investigation led to the discovery of 3,350 decks of heroin and an unspecified amount of cash, according to police.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with drug distribution offenses.

