3 Cars Stolen From Mercer County Town In Matter Of Days, Police Say

Three cars were stolen from one Mercer County town in a matter of days, local police confirmed.

The vehicles were stolen out of Robbinsville Township in a matter of several days, police said in a Wednesday release.

Two of the vehicles stolen had the keys/key fobs left inside, and the third was taken while it was still running.

Similar motor vehicle thefts have been confirmed in nearby towns including West Windsor, Hamilton, Princeton and East Windsor, police said.

“In fact, motor vehicle thefts have increased throughout the state of New Jersey over the past several months,” said Robbinsville Township police, who added that they will be increasing patrols in both marked and unmarked cruisers.

“We as a department are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all of our residents,” police said.

Anyone with information about crime or suspicious activity is asked to contact the department at 609-259-3900.

