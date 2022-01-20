Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
DV Pilot Police & Fire

3 Cars Stolen From Mercer County Town In Matter Of Days, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Robbinsville police
Robbinsville police Photo Credit: Robbinsville PD

Three cars were stolen from one Mercer County town in a matter of days, local police confirmed.

The vehicles were stolen out of Robbinsville Township in a matter of several days, police said in a Wednesday release.

Two of the vehicles stolen had the keys/key fobs left inside, and the third was taken while it was still running.

Similar motor vehicle thefts have been confirmed in nearby towns including West Windsor, Hamilton, Princeton and East Windsor, police said.

“In fact, motor vehicle thefts have increased throughout the state of New Jersey over the past several months,” said Robbinsville Township police, who added that they will be increasing patrols in both marked and unmarked cruisers.

“We as a department are committed to the safety and wellbeing of all of our residents,” police said.

Anyone with information about crime or suspicious activity is asked to contact the department at 609-259-3900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.