3-Alarm Fire At Ewing Community Center Brings ‘Major' Response, Road Closures (PHOTOS)

A fire at the Ewing Community Center resulted in serious delays and shutdowns as numerous crews responded before dawn on Friday, Sept. 30, authorities said.

The Ewing Township Fire Dept. Station 30 was one of several crews that responded to the three-alarm blaze at 999 Lower Ferry Rd. around 3 a.m., the department said.

Parkway Avenue was closed from Scotch Road to Farrell Avenue, according to the township, though police said in a more recent update that only a small section of the roadway near the community center had remained closed due to ongoing operations.

The blaze required a “major fire response” from several companies while crews stretched lines along Parkway Avenue and Lower Ferry Road, authorities said.

Police stated that nobody was hurt but had not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

