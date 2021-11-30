29-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot At Public Storage Lockers: Mercer County Prosecutor

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed at a Mercer County public storage facility Monday night, authorities confirmed.

Trenton resident Cedric Hennessee Flippin was found unresponsive on the ground outside of a storage locker at Public Storage on Parkside Avenue in Ewing around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A shell casing was also recovered in the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

