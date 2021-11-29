2 Nabbed In Fatal Mercer County Shooting: Prosecutor

Two people were arrested in connection to last week’s fatal shooting of Ewing resident Mark Hudson, Jr., authorities said Monday.

Hudson was shot multiple times on the 200 block of Douglas Avenue and pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center on Nov. 22, Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Casey A. DeBlasio said.

Tyshawn Smith and Brianne Novak, both of Ewing, were taken into custody Saturday at their respective homes by the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, authorities said.

Smith, 23, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun while Novak, 21, faces charges for hindering apprehension for providing false information to the police, authorities said.

The prosecutor’s office has also filed a motion to detain Smith pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

