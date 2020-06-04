2 Killed, 5 Wounded In Multiple Shootings In Trenton

Multiple shootings across the city of Trenton Sunday evening left five people wounded and two others dead, authorities said.

Police responded to five shootings in five hours throughout the city, starting about 5:15 p.m, according to multiple reports.

Officials wondered if Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order contributed to pent-up rage among residents cooped up in their houses due to the deadly coronavirus sweeping the state.

"We lost our humanity," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora told the Trentonian in a text message late Sunday. "May be retaliatory. And emotions have just boiled over today."

In the first round of gunfire, around 5:15 p.m. near the Donnelly Homes housing complex, one person was killed and another was wounded, a police department spokesman said. Dozens of shots were fired, striking one of the victims in the chest and another in the rear, he said.

At about 7 p.m., a woman was shot in the head during a street fight on Hoffman Avenue, in the city’s West Ward, the spokesman said. At about 9 p.m., three more people were found shot in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue, in the East Ward. One of them had a serious head wound, he said.

In an unrelated incident, state investigators are reviewing the death of an emotionally disturbed Trenton man taken into custody by police outside a local hospital on Friday.

Two weeks ago, Trenton had two daylight killings in three days.

