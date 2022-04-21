Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Mercer Daily Voice

2 Hospitalized In Hamilton Double-Shooting, Police Say

Hamilton Police Division
Hamilton Police Division Photo Credit: Facebook/Hamilton Police Division

Two people were hospitalized following a double-shooting in Hamilton, authorities said.

Officers responding to the shooting report near the 500 block of Lalor Street found two victims with gunshot wounds around 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, the Hamilton Police Division said.

Both of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Nicholas Schulte at (609) 689-5825 or the Crime Tip Line at (609) 581-4008.

