Mercer
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

2 Dead In Separate Trenton Homicides

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

Two men were killed in separate homicides overnight in Trenton.

Daniel Alvaranga, 33, was fatally stabbed on the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue, around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, authorities in Mercer County said.

He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Then, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound in his head, on a first floor Centre Street apartment, law enforcement officials said. 

He was pronounced at the scene. A tentative identification of the victim has been made, but his name will not be released until a positive identification is confirmed.

Both investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made. 

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

