Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
18-Year-Old Killed, 3 Wounded In Bucks County, PA, Shooting

Jon Craig
Falls Township police
Falls Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Falls Township PD

A teenager from Pennsylvania was killed and three other juveniles were hurt during a shooting at an apartment complex in Bucks County, authorities said.

Shots were fired at the Commons of Fallsington Apartments on Makefield Road on Tuesday night, according to Falls Township police. 

An 18-year-old victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Three juveniles were taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne with gunshot wounds and treated.

Police said they think the shooting was "a result of a dispute between two groups of people." 

No arrests had been made. 

The incident remains under investigation by Falls Township Police Department and Bucks County Detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. Ray Fanelli at 215-949-9100 ext: 439 or r.fanelli@fallstwp.com, or you can submit a Crime Watch tip by clicking here.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

