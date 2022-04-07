Contact Us
1 Killed, Another Hurt In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Valerie Musson
Fast Trac gas station on Mulberry Street in Trenton
Fast Trac gas station on Mulberry Street in Trenton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One man was killed and another injured in a double-shooting in Trenton, authorities confirmed.

Police responding to a Shot Spotter activation near the Fast Trac gas station on Mulberry Street found Jaquir Queen, 26, of Willingboro, suffering from several gunshot wounds shortly before midnight on Wednesday, April 6, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Queen was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

A second victim — a 23-year-old Hamilton man — was shot in the calf and taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

