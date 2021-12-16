1 Ejected In Mercer County Turnpike Crash [DEVELOPING]

One person was ejected during an overnight crash on the NJ Turnpike, according to developing reports.

The crash was reported on the NJ Turnpike southbound inner roadway south of exit 7A in Hamilton just before 12:45 a.m., initial and unconfirmed reports said.

The left and center lanes were blocked as emergency crews rushed to the scene near milepost 57.7 to assist a victim who had been ejected in the crash, the report said.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.