The person was hit between the Princeton Junction and Trenton train stations, New Jersey Transit posted on Twitter at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Amtrak's Northeast Regional rail service was suspended in both directions.

Daily Voice has reached out to NJ Transit for more information. A spokesperson didn't respond as of press time.

