James J. Romano III falsified 64 patrol logs between July 27, 2002, and Jan. 17, 2023, which totaled 298.5 hours and $5,728 in stolen wages, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Romano III, 34, of Hamilton, was charged in March with official misconduct, tampering with public records and theft by deception, according to the complaint.

