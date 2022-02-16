Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: Officer-Involved Shooting At Apartment Complex Near Princeton Undergoes State Review
Obituaries

Trenton Woman Killed 'On-Again Off-Again Boyfriend,' Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tahira Young and Antwone Barnes
Tahira Young and Antwone Barnes Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office/Antwone Barnes Facebook

Things are officially off again for an on-again, off-again New Jersey couple after one killed the other, authorities said.

Tahira Young, 38, is accused of stabbing Antwone Barnes, 37, dead around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Things had been hot and cold between the two for some time before the killing on the 200 block of East Hanover Street, Onofri said.

Young was detained at the scene of the stabbing, and the prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain her pending trial.

Social media tributes were pouring in for Barnes, who was described as a great friend and dad.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.