Trenton Native, Beloved Aunt Dies Suddenly At 33

Trenton native and beloved aunt Monee S. Burk died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1. She was 33.

Burk attended Daylight/Twilight Alternative High School and graduated in 2009, her social media page says.

Burk leaves behind numerous heartbroken family members and close friends, several of whom shared their grief on social media:

“I never thought in my mind that when I saw you anything was wrong,” reads a post from Ling Lings Ming Ming.

“…That smile is what I will always remember, RIP little sis.”

Burk’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8 at Hughes Funeral Home on Bellevue Avenue in Trenton.

