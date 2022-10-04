‘Tragic Loss:’ South Jersey Boxer, Aspiring Glassblower Dies Suddenly, 16

South Jersey boxer and aspiring glassblower Hector L. Nazario, Jr. died unexpectedly in Vineland on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the age of 16.

Described as being full of energy and constantly active, Hector was a boxer and played basketball and football, his obituary says.

He also had a creative side and enjoyed journaling, writing songs, and rapping in his free time, according to his memorial.

Hector had unique goals of pursuing glass blowing and welding in his future and was known for his love for his family and many friends.

Hector leaves behind his loving parents, Hector L. Nazario, Sr., and Monica Nash; caring siblings, Samuel Williams Nash, Denija Melendez, Isabel D. Nazario, Te-Amo Nazario and Skyler Nazario; grandfather, Eddie Vasquez; nephews, Zion and Damari; longtime family friend, Christy Garrison and her children, Tatiana, Angelina, Ayanna, and Malachi; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $1,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe to transport Hector’s body from Vineland to Trenton prior to his funeral, which was held at the Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“…Our family suffered a tragic loss,” reads the fundraiser.

“Hector’s life was cut short and god called him home at only 16 years old, one month shy of his 17th birthday. We are shaken to our cores at this unexpected turn of events and would like the give Hector the funeral he would have wanted and deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Donations to the fundraiser had since been disabled.

“Hector was the sweetest little boy from the time he was born until the day his soul left us, to know him was to love him,” reads the campaign.

“This is the hardest loss our family has ever had to deal with and we appreciate all of your prayers.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Hector L. Nazario, Jr.

