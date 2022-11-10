‘Tragic Accident’ Claims Life Of Devoted Trenton Dad Marquis Carr Jr. At Age 22

Trenton native and dedicated father Marquis C. Carr, Jr. died following a “tragic accident” on Friday, Oct. 21. He was 22.

Born in Trenton, Marquis attended Trenton public schools before graduating from Bridgeton High School, his obituary says.

He started working as a farmer at age 16 before becoming employed with Tyson Chicken and later with Central Waste & Recycling. He worked for the last two years as a truck driver for Werner Distribution Center.

Marquis was known for his love of sports and outdoor activities, like skateboarding, biking, motorcycling, and trucking, his memorial says. He was an inspiration to all who knew him.

Above all, however, Marquis embraced his role as a loving and devoted father to his young daughter, Leilani Carr.

In addition to his daughter, Marquis is survived by his mother, Natasha Williams; his father, Marquise Carr, Sr.; his girlfriend, Abigail Palma; his sisters, Naisha Carr, Tahisha Carr, and Frazilia Isme; his brothers, Gavin, Jahsyn and Jasir Carr; his grandparents, Kim and Michael George, Curtis and Joyce Carr, and Irving Muse, Sr.; his great grandmother, Blanche Williams; his aunts, Nikki Williams and Taheerah Carr; his uncles: Kyle Scott, Michael Walker, Michael George, Jr., Emmanuel Williams, Michael Williams, and Irving Muse, Jr.; as well as many close friends.

Marquis’ funeral was held at Samaritan Baptist Church in Trenton on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“At the age of 22, Marquis departed this life after a tragic accident," reads his obituary. "His life will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved him."

Click here to view the full obituary of Marquis C. Carr, Jr.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.