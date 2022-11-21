Toral Neal Of Trenton Dies, 28

Toral De'Shawn Neal of Trenton died on Thursday, Nov. 17. He was 28.

Toral is remembered for his kind heart, caring soul, and one-of-a-kind humor.

He is survived by his loving sisters, Brittany Neal and Øurajja Rogers; brother, S. Davis; aunt, Tara J. Neal; cousins, Isiah Abdullah, Dominic Neal, and Laney Moyishia Neal; as well as Nakeeya Lee, and other family members and friends, his Facebook page says.

Meanwhile, tributes immediately flooded social media following Toral’s passing:

Toral’s funeral will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2.

“Toral De'Shawn Neal we had some really good times together. You were my bro and you always had something funny or smart to say,” reads a tribute from Azar'el Freemind.

“We always vibed from day one and I felt like I could share so much with you. You never judged, you just showed love. I’ll never forget you. I love you king.”

