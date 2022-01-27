South Jersey HS Grad, Championship Basketball Player Claushawn Pennerman Dies Unexpectedly, 23

South Jersey high school graduate and championship basketball player Claushawn D. Pennerman died unexpectedly at Virtua Willingboro Hospital on Jan. 8. He was 23.

Pennerman went to school in Hamilton, where he graduated from Hamilton High School West in 2017, his obituary says.

Pennerman then attended Rowan University and became a member of the Hamilton PAL Basketball Championship team, according to his memorial.

He had been working as a cashier at Family Dollar and living in Westampton Township at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

Pennerman was remembered for his passion for basketball and reading the bible.

Pennerman is survived by his loving parents, Claudette Sherman and Albreon Pennerman; three brothers: Xavier Sherman, Albreon Pennerman, Jr., and Shaquille Pennerman; two sisters, Albranique and Albrea Pennerman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, Godparents, extended family members and close friends, several of whom shared condolences on social media.

Pennerman’s funeral was held Jan. 21 at Campbell Funeral Chapel on Calhoun Street in Trenton.

Click here for the full obituary of Claushawn D. Pennerman.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.