Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Obituaries

South Jersey HS Grad, Championship Basketball Player Claushawn Pennerman Dies Unexpectedly, 23

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
South Jersey high school graduate and championship basketball player Claushawn D. Pennerman died unexpectedly at Virtua Willingboro Hospital on Jan. 8. He was 23.
South Jersey high school graduate and championship basketball player Claushawn D. Pennerman died unexpectedly at Virtua Willingboro Hospital on Jan. 8. He was 23. Photo Credit: Facebook/Claushawn Simba Pennerman

South Jersey high school graduate and championship basketball player Claushawn D. Pennerman died unexpectedly at Virtua Willingboro Hospital on Jan. 8. He was 23.

Pennerman went to school in Hamilton, where he graduated from Hamilton High School West in 2017, his obituary says.

Pennerman then attended Rowan University and became a member of the Hamilton PAL Basketball Championship team, according to his memorial.

He had been working as a cashier at Family Dollar and living in Westampton Township at the time of his death, his obituary and social media pages say.

Pennerman was remembered for his passion for basketball and reading the bible.

Pennerman is survived by his loving parents, Claudette Sherman and Albreon Pennerman; three brothers: Xavier Sherman, Albreon Pennerman, Jr., and Shaquille Pennerman; two sisters, Albranique and Albrea Pennerman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, Godparents, extended family members and close friends, several of whom shared condolences on social media.

Pennerman’s funeral was held Jan. 21 at Campbell Funeral Chapel on Calhoun Street in Trenton.

Click here for the full obituary of Claushawn D. Pennerman.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.