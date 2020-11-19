Serial Killer From Trenton Dies In State Prison: 'A Down Elevator Awaits Him'

A notorious killer from Trenton, convicted of killing people outside -- as well as inside state prison -- died behind walls on Tuesday, authorities said.

Ambrose Harris, who murdered a young artist in the state capital 28 years ago, and then killed a fellow inmate while on Death Row, was 68 years old.

The state Department of Corrections confirmed Harris' death, but did not disclose a cause.

Harris had been incarcerated at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton since 1994.

Harris kidnapped, raped and killed Bucks County, Pennsylvania artist Kristin Huggins in 1992. The 22-year-old was in Trenton to paint a mural.

News reports described Harris as having no remorse for her murder.

During his three-year trial, Harris mocked Huggins' family during courtroom tirades and accused the judge, jury and spectators of racism, according to NJ Advance Media.

Harris also exchanged profanities with a witness and made obscene gestures to the judge and courtroom spectators, The Times of Trenton reported at the time.

Retired Trenton Deputy Police Chief Joe Constance, who led detectives on the Huggins case, told NJ.com on Wednesday that Harris was “the most evil person I’ve encountered in the 32 years I was on the job.”

“Thank God,” Constance said when he learned Harris died. “At least maybe this gives some justice to the (Huggins) family, maybe they can sleep better.”

“I know where he’s going," Constance told NJ.com. "There’s a down elevator waiting for him.”

The artist's killing was not Harris' last.

As he awaited a death penalty verdict, Harris reportedly beat Robert Simon, another Death Row inmate, to death in 1999 while they were in a state prison recreation area.

A jury acquitted Harris for that killing, agreeing that he acted in self-defense.

Harris' death sentence reverted to life in prison in 2007 when New Jersey abolished the death penalty.

According to news accounts, Harris spent most of his adult life jailed on robbery and burglary convictions prior to Huggins' murder.

On Dec. 17, 1992, Huggins went to Trenton to paint a mural at a community organization near the.State House.

Harris reportedly kidnapped, raped and shot Huggins before dumping her body. Two months later, police found her body in a shallow grave in North Trenton.

