Robbinsville HS Grad, Basketball MVP Dies Suddenly, 22

Robbinsville High School graduate and basketball MVP Dominic Cristopher Riggs died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, May 4. He was 22.

Born in Hamilton Township, Dominic was a lifelong resident of Robbinsville, his obituary says.

Dominic was known for his athletic skills, particularly in basketball. He played CYO Basketball for St. Raphael’s Church and earned the title of All Star MVP, his memorial says.

Dominic also played AAU basketball and was a big fan of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dominic leaves behind his loving mother, Gina L. Migliaccio Riggs; his father, John W. Riggs, Jr., and his significant other Danielle Rossi; his brother, John Louis Riggs; his maternal grandparents, Louis and Judith Migliaccio; his aunt and uncle, Stephanie and Eric Benaim; his God parents, Anthony Migliaccio and Maria Lupinacci; his cousins, Greyson and Olive Benaim; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Dominic’s Right of Reception was held at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, Saint Joachim Church in Trenton on Tuesday, May 10.

Donations can be made in Dominic’s memory to the Herren Project (PO Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871).

“Dom I love you brother forever and always,” reads a tribute on Dominic’s memorial from Dom Silvestri.

“I will never let your light die…I’ll carry you with me everywhere I go.”

