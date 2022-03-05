Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Obituaries

NJ Police Lt. Mark Horan Takes His Own Life After 24 Years On Force

by Valerie Musson & Cecilia Levine
Lt. Mark Horan
Lt. Mark Horan Photo Credit: Hamilton PD

A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.

Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.

Horan joined Hamilton's force in 1998 and assigned to the patrol division. He moved to the anti-crime unit in 2009, and a year later, was promoted to sergeant. 

In 2017, he was promoted again to lieutenant, serving in the anti-crime, patrol and administration divisions. 

Horan received several valor awards during his career, and was remembered by his chief, James M. Stevens, as an "exemplary officer" who was "well-liked and respected by all."

Horan's death sent shockwaves through the police communities across New Jersey.

