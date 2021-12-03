Contact Us
Breaking News: Missing NJ Student, 19, Reportedly Seen Twice, Father Says
Obituaries

'Devastating:' Beloved Trenton Resident Samuel Zinnah Dies In Valiant Cancer Battle At 33

Valerie Musson
Beloved Trenton resident Samuel Zinnah died in a valiant battle with colon cancer on Nov. 24 at the age of 33.
Beloved Trenton resident Samuel Zinnah died in a valiant battle with colon cancer on Nov. 24 at the age of 33. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Beloved Trenton resident Samuel Zinnah died in a valiant battle with colon cancer on Nov. 24 at the age of 33.

Born in Monrovia, Liberia, Zinnah moved to Trenton during his teen years, his obituary says.

Zinnah went on to build a life in Trenton, establishing a career, marrying his caring and compassionate wife, Sujeydis, and deepening his connection with God, his memorial says.

“Samuel was a friendly person with everyone he met, was helpful, lovely, protective, and an extraordinary husband,” reads his obituary.

More than $8,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Zinnah’s medical expenses, though organizer Ashley Mamu is continuing to ask for donations for the family’s funeral expenses.

“Our beloved family member and friend Samuel Zinnah had just turned 33 years old in July when he was hit with the horrific news that he has stage 4 Colon Cancer,” writes Mamu, who says ZInnah is a cousin.

“Sam gave cancer one hell of a fight, and we are proud of him,” Mamu wrote in a Thanksgiving Day campaign update. “Anyone is blessed to have known him and the man he was here on Earth.”

Zinnah’s funeral will be held Dec. 11 at Ledford Funeral Home on South Clinton Avenue in Trenton.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Helping the Zinnah Family’ on GoFundMe. 

