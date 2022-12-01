Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: NJ Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In NYC
Obituaries

Death Of 14-Year-Old Trenton Girl From Cardiac Arrest Prompts Wave Of Community Support

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Heidy N. Cortez Cruz died on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in a Trenton hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.
Heidy N. Cortez Cruz died on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in a Trenton hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe created for the family. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

The Trenton community has come together to support a local family after the unexpected death of their beloved 14-year-old daughter from cardiac arrest.

Heidy N. Cortez Cruz died on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in a Trenton hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

The funds will be used to “return her body and give her the last goodbye in her native country [of] Guatemala,” reads the campaign, launched by Fatima Marroquin.

Nearly $4,500 had been raised before the fundraiser had stopped accepting donations.

Meanwhile, a viewing will be held at Ledford Funeral Home, Inc. in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2.

“…we need you to put your hands on your hearts and help us with your donations to be able to make this possible,” says the fundraiser. “Thank you for your help may god bless you.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Heidy N. Cortez Cruz. 

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.