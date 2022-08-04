Community Grieves Loss Of Beloved Central Jersey Man Killed In Trenton Double-Shooting

The local community is grieving the heartbreaking loss of a beloved Central Jersey man killed in a double-shooting in Trenton earlier this week.

Willingboro resident Ja’Quir Queen, 26, was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the Fast Trac gas station on Mulberry Street as officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation shortly before 12 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, DailyVoice.com reported.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead shortly after.

A second victim — a 23-year-old Hamilton man — was shot in the calf and taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, authorities said.

Facebook tributes immediately poured in for Queen, who worked as a store associate at ALDI and studied performing arts at NYU, according to his own profile.

He graduated from Trenton Central High School and previously worked at Home Depot, his page says.

“You don’t even know what he meant to me and our family,” reads a post from LaQuira Barnes accompanied by a brief video clip. “I love you bad baby…rest in eternal life young.”

Meanwhile, the shooting remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

