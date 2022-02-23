Beloved Trenton Woman ID’d As Victim Of Deadly Mercer County Motor Bike Crash

A beloved Trenton woman was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly motor bike crash in Mercer County, authorities announced.

Aisha Kearney, 40, was operating a mini motor bike in the center lane of Route 1 South near Buffalo Wild Wings in West Windsor when she was hit by a North Brunswick man driving a Ford around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, authorities said.

Kearny was thrown from the bike and hit by several more vehicles before being pronounced dead around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Condolences poured in on social media for Kearney, who was remembered as a friend to many.

“We will never forget you,” reads a tribute from Torii-Lynn Cecelia Mills. “I love you so much and will never forget the memories I have of you.”

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Brown or Traffic Sgt. Loretucci of the West Windsor Police Dept. (609) 799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or Brown@westwindsorpolice.com.

