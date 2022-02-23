Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Obituaries

Beloved Trenton Woman ID’d As Victim Of Deadly Mercer County Motor Bike Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Aisha Kearney, 40, was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly motor bike crash in Mercer County, authorities announced.
Aisha Kearney, 40, was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly motor bike crash in Mercer County, authorities announced. Photo Credit: Facebook/Aisha Kearney

A beloved Trenton woman was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly motor bike crash in Mercer County, authorities announced.

Aisha Kearney, 40, was operating a mini motor bike in the center lane of Route 1 South near Buffalo Wild Wings in West Windsor when she was hit by a North Brunswick man driving a Ford around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, authorities said.

Kearny was thrown from the bike and hit by several more vehicles before being pronounced dead around 11 p.m., authorities said.

Condolences poured in on social media for Kearney, who was remembered as a friend to many.

“We will never forget you,” reads a tribute from Torii-Lynn Cecelia Mills. “I love you so much and will never forget the memories I have of you.”

The crash remained under investigation, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Officer Brown or Traffic Sgt. Loretucci of the West Windsor Police Dept. (609) 799-1222, the Anonymous Tipline at (609) 799-0452, or Brown@westwindsorpolice.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.