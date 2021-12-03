Contact Us
Breaking News: Missing NJ Student, 19, Reportedly Seen Twice, Father Says
Beloved Trenton Football Coach, Philanthropist Darvin Henderson Dies Suddenly At Age 31

Valerie Musson
Beloved Trenton football coach and philanthropist Darvin Henderson died suddenly on Nov. 28 at the age of 31.
Beloved Trenton football coach and philanthropist Darvin Henderson died suddenly on Nov. 28 at the age of 31. Photo Credit: Facebook/Darvin Henderson

Beloved Trenton football coach and philanthropist Darvin Henderson died suddenly on Nov. 28 at the age of 31.

Henderson graduated from Ewing High School in 2008 and later attended Monmouth University, his Facebook page says.

Henderson was a local football coach and worked at Playmaker Athletics & Mind Total Body Wellness, his Facebook page says.

In addition to his passion for athletics, Henderson was known for his generous philanthropy and had been involved with numerous fundraisers, clothing drives and other charity efforts.

Several friends took to social media to express their grief at Henderson’s passing:

Henderson’s funeral will be held Dec. 9 at Hughes Funeral Home on Bellevue Avenue in Trenton.

“Darv was very loved by so many especially his P.M.A. family,” one tribute says. “[You] guys really have to keep his legacy alive and continue to make him happy.”

“We love you Coach Darv, may your soul rest in peace.”

