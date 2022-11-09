Beloved 6-Year-Old Trenton Boy Noah Bodón Loses Battle With Rare Brain Cancer

Beloved Trenton boy Noah Jorge Bodón lost his battle with a rare form of brain cancer known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) on Wednesday, Nov. 2. He was six.

Noah’s battle with DIPG began in early April, when he was rushed to the emergency room at Robert Wood Johnson after collapsing and having a seizure at school, according to a GoFundMe launched at the time for his medical, and now his funeral costs.

Nearly $9,000 had been raised as of Wednesday, Nov. 9.

After receiving the rare brain cancer diagnosis that only 150 to 300 children get each year, Noah continued to be his bubbly and positive self as he underwent radiation and chemotherapy, even after experiencing a burst blood vessel in his tumor that put him on life support for several days toward the end of April.

But with each difficulty, Noah also experienced unconditional love from his endlessly devoted parents and step-parents, Eduardo Luis Bodón and Camille Vazquez, and Angel DeJesus Vazquez and Angel Wallace.

“All you want to do as a parent is protect your young and see them thrive in this complex world, adding their unique flair to it as they go,” reads the fundraiser.

“You sit and watch as they find their way with your guidance…You think of all the celebrations you will have, the small intricate victories as they learn to come into their own. It is one of the most rewarding things as a parent.”

Noah was known for his kindness, his humor, and his love of breakdancing, Nintendo, and ice cream…”to name a few.”

In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by paternal grandparents; Andres and Myrna Bodón, maternal grandmother, Miriam Torres, siblings, Ariel Vazquez, Angel "Boo-Boo" Vazquez, and Aimée Wallace as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members who will remember him forever.

Noah’s funeral will be held at Chiacchio Southview Funeral Home in Trenton on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“A beautiful angel in heaven to look over his family and friends,” his obituary says.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Noah’s Funeral Cost’ on GoFundMe.

