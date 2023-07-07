NJ Dad Dies During Heart Transplant: 'Devastating Loss'

Shewly Roy "has endured a devastating loss with the passing of her husband, Dibyendu Roy on June 24," according to a GoFundMe page.

Dibyendu was the sole provider for the family and is survived by their only daughter, Shweta.

Shweta is in college and needs help financing her studies, the page says, adding, "Shweta's educational journey was abruptly interrupted, and now she aspires to resume her studies, aiming to achieve a college degree and attain self-independence to support her mother."

Shewly Roy, famously known as Shewly Di or Boudi, is renowned within the Indian community for her exceptional culinary skill in authentic Bengali cuisine.

At local NJ Indian/Bengali community festivals, she played a pivotal role in bringing the richness of authentic Bengali food culture, the page says.

"This fundraising initiative serves as a humble gesture to restore a sense of normalcy to the lives of a mother (Shewly Di) and her daughter (Shweta)."

