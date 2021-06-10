Contact Us
World's 5th Ocean? It's Official, National Geographic Experts Say

Jon Craig
The National Geographic Society now officially recognizes a fifth world ocean, which geologists and meteorologists previously called the "Southern Ocean." (Courtesy/ National Geographic
Remember when most Earth Science teachers didn't believe in Continental Shift circa 1972?

Well, this week, the National Geographic Society, which has produced maps for 106 years, recognized a fifth ocean in the world, the Southern Ocean.

Until now, Southern Ocean was unofficially recognized by many scientists. 

It officially joined the world's other four oceans -- the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic -- on "World Oceans Day" on Monday,  according to National Geographic and The Weather Channel.

To watch a Weather Channel video about the world's fifth ocean, click here. 

To read more about the National Geographic Society's official mapping of the Southern Ocean, click here. 

