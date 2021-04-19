Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Mercer County

Jon Craig
Empire Liquors in Trenton.
Empire Liquors in Trenton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

One prize-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Mercer County, state officials said. 

The third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $10,000 prize. 

That ticket was purchased at Empire Liquors, 1200 South Broad St. in Trenton. 

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 23 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000.

The winning numbers for the Friday, April 16, drawing were: 17, 27, 28, 50, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now rolls to $257 million. 

