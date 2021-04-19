Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In Mercer County

One prize-winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Mercer County, state officials said.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win the $10,000 prize.

That ticket was purchased at Empire Liquors, 1200 South Broad St. in Trenton.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 23 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Two of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000.

The winning numbers for the Friday, April 16, drawing were: 17, 27, 28, 50, and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now rolls to $257 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.