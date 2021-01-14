WINNERS: Powerball Tickets Worth $100K, $50K Sold In New Jersey; Jackpot Rolls To $640M

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, but there were five lower-tier winners in New Jersey including a $100,000 prize in Somerset County.

The jackpot now rolls to $640 million for Saturday's drawing.

A third-prize Powerball ticket — which doubled in value to $100,000 with the Power Play option for an extra $1 — was bought at Krauszer’s on 435 Amwell Road in Hillsborough, state Lottery officials said.

It was one of five New Jersey tickets to match four of five what balls plus the red Powerball. The other four — worth $50,000 apiece — were sold at the following locations:

Welsh Farms at 1 Schuyler Drive in Edison;

Shell at 82 Garden State Parkway South in Iselin;

7-Eleven #11027 at 2075 Route 88 in Brick;

7-Eleven #18141 at 564 Route 22 in North Plainfield.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing were: 04, 19, 23, 25, and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 02.

