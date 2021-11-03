WINNERS: NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Two Powerball players in New Jersey have won third-tier prizes in the latest drawing, state Lottery officials said.

The lucky tickets are worth $50,000 each.

The two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Wednesday to win third-tier prizes.

The winning numbers for the March 10 drawing were: 17, 18, 37, 44, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 03.

Winning tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County : 7-Eleven #11042, at 192 Main St. in Manasquan; and,

: 7-Eleven #11042, at 192 Main St. in Manasquan; and, Passaic County: Cepeda Grocery & Deli at 556 River St. in Paterson.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $169 million for the next drawing on Saturday, March 13, at 10:59 pm.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.