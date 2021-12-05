Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
WINNERS: NJ Mega Millions Players Take Home $10K

7-Eleven on Route 27 in Edison
7-Eleven on Route 27 in Edison Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two lucky New Jersey lottery players won prizes in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, state Lottery officials said.

There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn to win $10,000 prizes apiece.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Middlesex County: 7-Eleven #34900, 2120 Route 27 in Edison; and,
  • Passaic County: Paulison Liquors, 621 Paulison Ave. in Clifton.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 46 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. Six of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,500.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 11, drawing were: 07, 08, 20, 36, and 39. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $430 million.

The next drawing will be held Friday, May 14, at 11 p.m. 

