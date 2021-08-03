WINNER: Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $10K Sold In South Jersey

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in South Jersey, state officials said.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, March 5, drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn

That lucky ticket was sold at the One Stop Shoppe, 300 Parkville Station Road, Mantua in Gloucester County.

The winning numbers for the Friday, March 5, drawing were: 10, 11, 17, 27, and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

The Mega Millions jackpot now rolls to $68 million.

